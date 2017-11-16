ISL 2017: ATK's Teddy Sheringham aims to keep Kerala Blasters fans quiet

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

Season 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) is just a day from the kick-off when Kerala Blasters host ATK on Friday evening.

"It's a fantastic fixture to open the ISL with. I think when people talked to me about coming to India - the weather, the fans. It's great for my players to come to this (Jawaharlal Nehru) stadium. It's what you dream of as a boy. The aim of the game is to keep these (Kerala Blasters) amazing fans quiet.

"If he (Meulensteen) wins, I will congratulate him. Otherwise, we will shake hands," ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham said.

The two-time champions are set to miss star striker Robbie Keane due to injury, though the former Tottenham hitman may not be the only injured personnel. However, Sheringham did not reveal much.

"Robbie Keane is our main one injured. He got an achilles (tendon) problem and won't be involved for a couple of weeks. We have got a few other niggles that people (players) have picked up in pre-season. We have still got a good squad," he told reporters.

"Everybody has their injury problems, that's why we have a big squad. We will be putting on a good show," Sheringham added without getting into details.

The 51-year-old picked the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Iain Hume as the Kerala Blasters players to watch out for while reasoning the quality they have to offer.

GFX Teddy Sherinham Dimitar Berbatov More