ISL 2017: ATK's Teddy Sheringham - Ashley Westwood not working on the field

ATK manager Teddy Sheringham has revealed that there is no clash in roles between him and the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit's Technical Director Ashley Westwood. It was widely speculated that the former Bengaluru FC manager's presence might result in a clash but Sheringham has clarified that he remains in charge of the on-field affairs.

"(Ashley) Westwood is not really working on the field," Sheringham said during a media interaction in Kolkata on Sunday. "He is above us actually and working on other things. He had picked the Indian players. Whenever we have problems we approach him."

The former Manchester United striker also stated that his aim was to land the team's third title in four years.

"We will try to defend the title. Several things have changed. The team has changed other than two or three players. But the pressure (to win) is there," he said.

ATK GFX More