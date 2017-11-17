ISL 2017: ATK's Teddy Sheringham: If it were a boxing match, we'd have won

In the opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL) season four, defending champions ATK, now coached by Teddy Sheringham managed a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters in Kochi on Friday.







However, Sheringham minced no words after the game to rate his team the better side of the night.







"A lot of effort put into the game. It was all about keeping the ball. I thought we did it slightly better than Kerala. The way we performed, I felt we were the better team."







"If it were a boxing match, we'd have won. I was satisfied with the performance, we took the game to Kerala", he said.







Kerala Blasters, coached by former assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Rene Meulensteen, brough with him the Bulgarian goal machine Dimitar Berbatov. But, the former Premier League winner hardly posed questions to the ATK defense, barring one header, which Debjit Majumder managed to save.







"We worked very hard this week to make sure that Berbatov is kept quiet. He might be a little bit older now but he has still got that quality," expressed Sheringham on his fellow former Red Devil.











