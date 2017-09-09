ISL 2017: ATK sign Spanish centre-back Jordi Figueras Montel

The Kolkata outfit have roped in their sixth foreigner for the upcoming season of Indian Super League

On Saturday, ATK announced the signing of 30-year-old defender Jordi Figueras Montel for the 2017-18 season of Indian Super League. The central defender last appeared for Karlsruher SC, a German football side based in Baden-Wurttemberg. Jordi became a free agent in the month of July after having served his spell at the German side. He has earlier plied his trade for La Liga clubs like Celta Vigo, Real Betis and Real Valladolid.

Besides playing in first and second division Spanish Clubs, Jordi has also peformed at the Copa del Rey, Russian premier division league Premier Liga and Turkish Super Lig. The former Rubin Kazan player also played for Club Brugge KV from the Belgian Pro League which featured in the UEFA Europa League.

Apart from operating in the central defense, Jordi can also function as a left-back. He joins Prabir Das, Keegan Pereira, Anwar Ali, Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Fernandes and others in the defensive department of The Bengal Tigers.

“I am delighted to get a chance to experience Indian football through ATK. India is gaining popularity in the global arena post the onset of ISL as we are being able to meet new fans and play some exciting football. I am eagerly looking forward to getting to know my team-mates, contribute to our game plan and earn many fans from India,'' commented Jordi on his arrival to the Teddy Sheringham-led outfit.