ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC - Blues down Islanders in comfortable debut win

Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 in their first ever Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. Spanish winger Edu Garcia and skipper Sunil Chhetri scored for the home side.

Blues boss Albert Roca fielded his team in an unusual 4-4-2 formation with skipper Sunil Chhetri partnering Venezuelan striker Miku upfront. Edu Garcia was fielded in place of injured Demas Delgado and the Spaniard started on the left flank. Udanta Singh was deployed on the right.

Alexandre Guimaraes’s side lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with three foreigners in the backline. Avinash Ruidas and Sanju Pradhan were deployed on the flanks while Leo Costa started in behind striker Everton Santos. Youngster Sahil Tavora was given a start alongside Sehnaj Singh in the central midfield.

The home side controlled the game from the very beginning and dominated the possession. They played free-flowing football and constantly knocked on the doors of Mumbai City FC.

The away side were struck with a heavy blow with an injury to Leo Costa in the 10th minute of the game. Costa initially received treatment and was back in the game but he could not continue for long. Former Cameroon international Achille Emana replaced the Brazilian attacking midfielder.

Sunil Chhetri had the first major chance to score in the 22nd minute. Udanta ran down the right flank and fed Miku at the edge of the box. The striker curled in a cross which the skipper attempted to volley but it went wide of the goal.

The home team should have been up by at least one or two goals in the first half had their attackers been a little more clinical. The teams went into the break with the scoreline flashing 0-0 at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Mumbai City FC introduced Mehrajuddin Wadoo in the second half who replaced Sahil Tavora. Wadoo shifted to the right back position while defender Raju Gaikwad advanced to partner Sehnaj Singh in the central midfield. The change clearly reflected Guimaraes’ approach to the game.