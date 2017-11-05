ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC's results in pre-season

Bengaluru FC traveled to Spain for their pre-season ahead of their debut season in ISL....

After dominating the I-League for four seasons, Bengaluru FC are all set to make their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) this year. Since their inception in 2013, the JSW-owned side have won two I-League titles and two Federation Cups. They are also the first Indian club to play the AFC Cup final.

Bengaluru FC were forced to rebuild their team as a result of the club's entry to ISL. They successfully retained the service of skipper Sunil Chhetri and got hold of quite a few quality Indian players from the ISL draft but their biggest coup in this season is the signing of Indian international goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Albert Roca’s men travelled to Spain this year for their pre-season campaign. They have also played two friendly matches against old foes East Bengal.

Bengaluru FC in Spain Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 10/08/2017 FC Cartagena 0-3 Loss 2 13/08/2017 UCAM Murcia CF 2-4 Loss 3 15/08/2017 Baniyas Club 0-3 Loss

Bengaluru FC in India Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 4 25/10/2017 East Bengal 1-1 Draw 5 27/10/2017 East Bengal 3-1 Win 6 31/10/2017 Gokulam FC 2-0 Win 7 02/11/2017 Gokulam FC 3-1 Win 8 04/11/2017 Chennai City FC 2-2 Draw 9 05/11/2017 Chennai City FC 6-1 Win

The Blues lost both their matches in Spain but were unbeaten against East Bengal in their two friendlies at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. In between, they played 4 AFC Cup games against North Korea’s 425 SC and Tajikistan’s Istiklol FC in the AFC Cup. They won and drew their matches against the North Korean side. In the semi-final, they lost their first leg against Istiklol but managed a draw in the second leg and had to bow out of the competition on aggregate.

The Blues then notched back-to-back wins against I-League new entrants Gokulam FC before a 2-2 draw against Chennai City. They locked horns with the Chennai-based I-League team once again on Sunday, registering a comprehensive 6-1 victory.

Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC for their opening ISL game on November 19.