ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

It's a fixture that's never happened before because Bengaluru FC are making their maiden appearance in the Indian Super League (ISL) with their first assignment against Mumbai City FC at their home turf in Bengaluru.

While the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Udanta are back with their parent club who are now in the ISL, Amrinder Singh and Arindam Bhattacharya also see themselves against the club he represented in the last season.

Bengaluru FC have been in good nick at the AFC Cup and knowing that a spot in the Asian Football Confederation's competition is up for grabs for the winners of the ISL, they have something familiar going on for them while Mumbai City have made it to the semi-finals in last year's ISL for the first time in the competition's history.

Game Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City Date Sunday, November 19 Time 8 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

