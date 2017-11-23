ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC 3-0 NorthEast United: Poor defending costs Highlanders three points down south

Chennaiyin FC ended their second 2017/18 Indian Super League (ISL) game with a 3-0 win over NorthEast United at the JL Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.



Abdul Hakku (11' OG) was guilty of putting the ball into his own net early on. Raphael Augusto (24') doubled the lead and Mohammed Rafi (84') came on late to register first points on the board for the Abhishek Bachchan co-owned team this season.

Having been consigned by FC Goa to a defeat in their opening game, Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory opted to make four changes to the team that started on Sunday, bringing in midfielders Dhanpal Ganesh, Francis Fernandes, Bikramjit Singh and winger Gregory Nelson. It also signalled a change in shape as Chennaiyin lined up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jeje upfront, Bikramjit and Ganesh sitting deep in midfield.

North-East United FC coach Joao de Deus opted to stick with the same team that drew 0-0 at home to Jamshedpur in their opening game. Lalrindika Ralte, Marcinho and Adilson Goiano were deployed in midfield while Danilo Lopes spearheaded the attack.

Chennaiyin kicked off proceedings at the Marina Arena but it was the visitors who had the first chance on goal. Danilo chased a long ball from midfield into the Chenaniyin box, only for Karanjit to come rushing and get the ball out of the box. However, he tried a fancy pass from outside the box instead of clearing it and gifted possession to Seminlen Doungel whose attempt to chip the ball into goal missed by a whisker.

However, at the other end, Chennaiyin were looking sharp. After Francis Fernandes went close with a back-post header, the Marina Machans surged into the lead, courtesy an own goal, in the 11th minute. Odair Fortes lost possession near the half-way line and Raphael Augusto picked up possession and made a run from the left. He was allowed time and space to cut in and the Brazilian attempted a curler aimed at the far corner. But Abdul Hakku's attempted header deflected the shot past a stranded Rehenesh, as the stadium erupted.