ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory: 'We are not a long ball team'

By Harsh Shah

2015 Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC had a season to forget last time out which culminated with the team parting ways with manager Marco Materazzi. In came former Aston Villa manager John Gregory to take charge of the Abhishek Bachchan co-owned franchise.

The 63-year-old has a wealth of top-tier managerial experience and has been tasked with ensuring the club does not make the mistakes it did last time around. In an exclusive chat with Goal, he shared his thoughts on how the team is shaping up and what the fans can expect from his team this season.

One thing Gregory stated was that he intends to better his side’s defensive record from previous ISL seasons. “We’ve spent more time on the defending side of our game in pre-season. Last season we conceded almost two goals a game. We didn’t defend too well in the latter stages of matches and lacked mental toughness,” said the former Aston Villa manager.