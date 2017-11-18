ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory knows what to expect from FC Goa

As Chennaiyin FC gear up for their Indian Super League (ISL) season four opener against old foes FC Goa, head coach John Gregory feels suitably prepared after having obtained a clear idea of what their opponents on Sunday have to offer.

Interacting with the media, the Englishman felt that he had a fair idea of how his opposite number Sergio Lobera will put out the FC Goa XI. "I've met Sergio and he's got his idea on how he wants the team to play," said Gregory. "We can expect him to play in a Spanish style, keeping possession of the ball and pressing high.

"We do have a rough idea of what their starting lineup will be. Not exactly, but we know the 13 or 14 players from which the starting XI will be picked. My boys know their collective and individual strengths and weaknesses.

"You can point that out but when they get on the pitch, there's not much you can do. The players have to execute. What we can do is spend more time on the training ground and make sure everybody knows their roles."

The 63-year-old also confirmed that Chennaiyin FC are not beseeched with injury worries other than 21-year-old Germanpreet Singh, who picked up a knock while on India duty earlier this week. But the Punjabi midfielder is expected to be fit for the second game of the season against NorthEast United FC.

