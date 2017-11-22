ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory wary of NorthEast United's set-piece prowess

As Chennaiyin FC get ready to host NorthEast United FC on Thursday in what is their second game of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season, head coach John Gregory feels the match has come at the right time for the South Indian outfit.

Though there has been only three days of gap between Chenaniyin's opener against Goa, a 3-2 reverse at home, Gregory can't wait to get back on the field and get the team's first points on board.

"First thing you want to do after a loss is get back on the field and put it right," he told reporters at the pre-match press conference. "Thankfully, we get our chance very quickly.

"It cant come quick enough. The game has come along at the right time."

Gregory GFX More

The English coach went on to assess his opponents from the North-East, terming them a physical side with very strong with set-piece attributes.