ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC muzzle NorthEast United FC as John Gregory redeems himself!

By Ashwin Muralidharan (@AshwinMNair10)

After the opening match defeat against FC Goa last Sunday which featured a chastening first half where Chennaiyin FC shipped three goals, manager John Gregory was the first one to take responsibility, admitting that he got his team selection and formations wrong.

Four days later, walking into the post-match interaction with the media after a thumping 3-0 win over NorthEast United FC, Gregory was all smiles as he quipped, “I hope you are all happier tonight.”

The Englishman had every right to be happy after effecting a marked turnaround, seemingly like flicking a switch on!

Chennaiyin had struggled with a 3-5-2 in the first match against FC Goa, with the midfield three of Inigo Calderon, Raphael Augusto and Rene Mihelic lacking solidity and balance.

On Thursday night, Chennaiyin's romp over The Highlanders was built on the balance of their midfield. A 4-man defence was back in vogue in 'Madras' and a midfield three was deployed with Dhanpal Ganesh, Bikramjit Singh and Raphael Augusto.

That midfield trio would take the game by the scruff of its neck from the word go as NorthEast United, so impressive in attack against Jamshedpur FC in the opening game despite not scoring, looked clueless.

Gregory Nelson Raphael Augusto Chennaiyin FC NorthEast United FC ISL season 4 2017/2018 More