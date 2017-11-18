ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC vs. FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

2015 Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC are all set to get their season underway when they host FC Goa at the Marina Arena in the first of the two games on Sunday.

Both teams went through forgettable campaigns last time around, with Chennaiyin finishing seventh in the table while FC Goa ended up with the wooden spoon.

With new coaches, John Gregory and Sergio Lobera respectively, on board, they will be eager to ensure that 2017-18 season will be memorable. The ideal step towards which will be a win on Sunday.

Game Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa Date Sunday, November 19 Time 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Chennaiyin FC More

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecasted with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.