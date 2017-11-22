ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Vita Dani co-owned outfit head into their second home game on Thursday evening as they welcome John Abraham's Highlanders. It was a disappointing start to the South Indian side's campaign as they fell prey to FC Goa in a 2-3 result on the November 19. As for João Carlos Pires de Deus' troops, they settled for a goalless draw against Indian Super League debutant club Jamshedpur FC despite putting up a strong performance.

Coach John Gregory blamed himself for the loss as he accepted his mistake putting up a wrong formation for their opener while NorthEast United players only had themselves to be blamed for lack of cohesion in their game.

The last time the two teams met was in November, 2016 which saw the tie end on a 3-3 full-time scoreline; Souvik Ghosh score a 96th minute equaliser after Nigerian Dudu Omagbemi registered a hat-trick for Chennaiyin FC. Both players are no longer with either of the outfits this season.

Game Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Date Thursday, November 23 Time 8 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

