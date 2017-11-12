ISL 2017: Conor Thomas - Thought Teddy Sheringham's invite to join ATK a prank

"Hello"







"Hello, this is Teddy"







"Teddy who?"







Conor Thomas thought his mates were trying to pull a prank on him by posing as Teddy Sheringham, inviting the midfielder to join his Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK.







Turning out to be the former England international himself, the 24-year-old did not waste any time to pack his bags and join the two-time ISL champions, an opportunity to play under the tutelage of his childhood icon in the subcontinent.







"I did not have his number saved, of course. Never interacted with him and my WhatsApp showed Teddy Sheringham! Must have been a prank on me I thought", recalled Thomas.







"But it was really him, a person I have grown up watching since I am a Manchester United fan. My first game at Old Trafford was United v West Ham (2000), a 7-1 result and Teddy must have got a brace I think. Yes, it is a dream come true of sorts but this is a massive challenge in India now," he said.







On hearing Thomas' version of the story, Sheringham had a wide smile on his face and recounted the entire story of how he got the talented midfielder to sign for his team. "I was actually approached for the Swindon Town job but that never materialised. However, the chairman told me they had this player that they couldn't keep and I must have a look at this talent."







He fell out of favour gradually and that is when I made my move. So yes, Mr Lee Power (Swindon chairman) is the force behind Conor's transfer to ATK", he revealed.











