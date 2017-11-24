ISL 2017: Courage Pekuson is 'learning a lot' at Kerala Blasters

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

Courage Pekuson started the match for Kerala Blasters against rivals ATK and was impressive. The 22-year-old Ghanian spoke exclusively to Goal about his life with the Yellow Army so far.

"It's been nice so far to come together with everyone. It's about how we all get together. It's much easier to deal with the big players and also with the Indian players, it has been great. We have some great talents and we are working together."

The youngster has the potential to shine for Kerala Blasters and the former Al-Nasr midfielder believes his skills are better utilized as a second striker.

"I started way back in Ghana when I was young. In 2014, I was in Dubai with Al Nasr. Then I went to Europe and now I'm here. My best position is as a second striker. I can also play in the left and in midfield."

Pekuson isn't too bothered with a possible lack of first team opportunities, considering the pool of foreign talent available for Rene Meulensteen.

"If I start, it's good. If I don't, we have good players. It's great to meet [players like Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov]. We are learning a lot from them."

The versatile midfielder named Mark Sifneos and Nemanja Lakic-Pesic as the two players with whom he gets along with very well.

"Mark and Lakic, we just connect just like that! We have fun. I'm also close to every Indian player, I make jokes with them. We have a lot of good Indian players."

Rene Meulensteen is set to play a vital role in he development of the young players in the squad, including Courage Pekuson.

"It's a great to experience to have such a great coach. We can learn a lot and he can also push you to reach the level that you want."

Courage Pekuson is all set for a hopeful season with Kerala Blasters and despite the extended format of the league in humid conditions, the midfielder is nonchalant.

"The weather for me is nothing. I'm from Africa and I have been in Dubai. For me, playing 5 months here is not a problem."