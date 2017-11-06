ISL 2017: Defending champions ATK unveil new jersey for upcoming season

Owner Sanjiv Goenka announced that the team will be officially known as ATK and the tagline will be 'Amra Team Kolkata'.....

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming season in Kolkata on Monday. Head coach Teddy Sheringham and Captain Robbie Keane were present at the jersey launch ceremony along with team owners Sanjiv Goenka and Utsav Parekh.

At the event, addressing the media, Sheringham said, “We had a fantastic 3-week pre-season camp in Dubai. We played three matches there. We have one more game tomorrow. We wanted to play some more matches but that is fine. We can’t wait to start ISL 2017 season.”

Keane, formerly of LA Galaxy, said, “I am delighted to be here in Kolkata. I am looking forward to the new season and meeting the fans. Hopefully, we will bring home the championship this season again.”

The two times ISL champions had won all their three practice matches in Dubai. They played their first two matches against local side Dibba Al-Hisn Sports and Culture club in which the won 2-1 and 3-2 respectively. Their final game of the tour against Turkmenistan U19 side was a goal fest. ATK routed the Central Asian youngsters 5-1.

ATK will be in action on the very first day of the season. They are up against ISL 2016 runner-ups Kerala Blasters in Kochi on November 17th. Their first home match is on November 26th against FC Pune City.

The club’s principal owner Sanjiv Goenka announced at the press conference, “For our first home game this season, 10,000 tickets will be priced at Rs. 100 and less. This is a gift for our fans.”

Goenka further mentioned that the official name of the club will be ATK and the tagline will be 'Amra Team Kolkata', which translates into 'We are team Kolkata'.