ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos results in pre-season

With the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) set to kick-off in less than a month, the various franchises have been busy fine-tuning their preparations for the league with pre-season friendly ties.

The capital based outfit Delhi Dynamos FC have appointed Spanish coach Miguel Angel Portugal ahead of the upcoming edition who has brought in his own support staff to assist him.

The Spaniard has since overseen the Dyanmos undertake tours of Spain and Qatar for their pre-season program.

Delhi Dynamos Pre-season tour of Spain Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 21/09/2017 Atletico Astorga 2-5 Lost 2 27/09/2017 Real Oviedo 0-1 Lost

The Spanish tactician suffered two defeats in Dynamo's tour of his native country with losses under Atletico Astorga and Real Oviedo to kick-start his tenure.

Delhi Dynamos Pre-season tour of Qatar Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 06/10/2017 Muaither S.C 1-0 Won 2 13/10/2017 Al-Wakrah S.C 1-3 Lost

Dynamos tasted their first pre-season victory against Qatar Stars League side Muaither SC before going down to Al-Wakrah SC in their second match at Doha.