ISL 2017: De Deus still believes that the top scorer will be from his team

North East United FC coach Joao de Deus did not loose hope even after a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Chennaiyin FC and continues to believe that his strikers will soon find their scoring boots and eventually will be top scorers.

"I continue to believe that my team will have the topscorer. I'm not going to change my opinion because I'm the one who is working wiht my boys. It is easy for you to say that but today, we had good chances to score. The problem is when you don't create opportunities. But we created opportunities today and it was unfortunate we did not score today," said De Deus.

He provided a simple explanation as to where he thinks the game was lost. He seemed to be annoyed with the silly defensive errors and acknowledged a lack of concentration that plagued his players.

" We lost because theopponents scored three times and we didn't score. We lacked concentration through the match. What can you say when you concede the goals like this. The first one, i dont want to speak about. And the third goal was also a poor one and we should not have conceded."

Deus confirmed that Rowllin Borges is still nursing an injury but hopes that he will be back soon.

"Rowllin will be in the first XI for the next game. He is still recovering from his knee injury. He will start working 100% now and till now he wasn't fully fit. He is working hard. I could not reveal it before the match, for obvious reasons."

When asked about the two substitutions in the first half he said,"I made my substituions in the first half to improve the team. Odair got a hard tackle and I had to take him off. There is nothing you can do about it. I thought Narzary was required instead of Doungel for us to chase the game."

The coach defended his team selection and at the same breath also said that Adilson Goiano had fever in the run upto the match.