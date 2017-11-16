ISL 2017: Can Englishmen make a mark after disappointing returns in previous editions?

When compiling a list of overseas players who have stood out in the Indian Super League (ISL), one would be hard pressed to find any Englishman who fits the description.

In the three editions since the league was launched, there have been 16 players from England who have plied their trade on Indian soil. With the undying popularity the Premier League enjoys in the country, the spotlight on players from the former colonial rulers of India has always been a tad greater.

For the large majority, Englishmen have found it tough to get going in the league despite several big-names making the long journey to India for the ISL.

The likes of David James, Nicky Shorey, Jermain Pennant and Michael Chopra have all tested their mettle in the ISL so far though their impact has left a lot to be desired.

While James did help Kerala Blasters all the way to the final in the inaugural edition in a dual player-cum-manager role, his compatriots have fared relatively grimly in India. Chopra, the English striker with Indian roots arrived in the country amidst much fanfare and expectations to join up with James at Kerala in 2014.

However, while the former Liverpool-man James can come out with his head held high after his Indian stint, the same cannot be said for Chopra who has excelled in the Championship division in England along with brief spells in the Premier League.