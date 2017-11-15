ISL 2017: Fan clubs - One slogan, a million voices

With just three days to kick off for another season of the Indian Super League, we take a look at the fan clubs of the ten participating teams.

As we count hours for the first ball of the ISL 2017-18 season to be kicked on Friday, franchises are keeping no stone unturned to lure fans to the stadium with attractive fan memberships. Some of the ISL clubs already boast of established fan clubs who even lend a helping hand in the day-to-day management of the club throughout the year. Goal gives you a complete guide to these fan clubs and their activities.



ATK

The ATK Fans Fraternity is the official fan club of the Kolkata side who have been two-time ISL champions. The recently refurbished Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) will once again reverberate with the chants of "ATK ATK" when the red and white outfit will play their first home game on November 26, against FC Pune City. The #AmarBukeyATK (In my heart remains ATK) is already a social media rage across Bengal and one can become a fan by registering here. The fan welcome kit contains a jersey and complimentary tickets to all home games.

Bengaluru FC

The West Block Blues is the official fan club of Bengaluru FC and is also one of the most vocal fan clubs among the ten teams. They not only support their city pride but also make it a point to travel to every Indian national football team game. They were runners up in the 'Best Fan Club' award category at the Indian Sports Honours. They even have an anthem titled “When the Blues go marching in”. Follow their Facebook page to know how to be a member.

Chennaiyin FC

"Super Machans" is the dedicated fan club of Chennaiyin FC. They are integrally linked with helping the management of the club as they lend a hand in the youth level programmes as well. They also have a string of merchandise on offer for the fans. The Chennaiyins have already marked the date December 17, when they will face Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava, to show who the 'real Blues' are.