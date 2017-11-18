ISL 2017: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - 'To play for a draw will be a lack of faith in myself and my team'

A draw is not on the minds of FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera as they prepare to cross swords with Chennaiyin FC on Sunday in what will be their first match of the 2017 Indian Super League season.

During a media interaction in Chennai, Lobera categorically denied the fact that his team would be happy with a point, given that it was an away game for them.

"Never in a game where there are three points available, would I say we want a draw! To say so would be a lack of faith in myself and my team. When there is an opportunity to get the maximum points, one must go for it," he stated.

"There might be circumstances during a game which dictate your approach but never before a game would we aim for anything less than a win."

The Spaniard went on to state that he was very happy with the way the team has developed over the pre-season and are now raring to go. "I think we had a good pre-season in Spain. (I'm) very happy," he asserted. "We've advanced very well with respect to how we wanted the team to develop.

"I'm very excited for the first game. We're raring to go. Of course, we are not at 100 per cent as teams develop over the season and we're also at the same stage."

Lobera did admit that FC Goa are missing their Spanish striker Adrian Colunga who is not fit yet. "(Adrian) Colunga was not 100 per cent fit. So we decided to leave him out of the matchday squad. Rest of the squad are fit and are excited to start the season. We're looking forward to it," he said.

