ISL 2017: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera: Laxmikant Kattimani is the best goalkeeper in the league

The Spaniard was happy that his team still followed his strategy after conceding two goals in the second half...

FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera jumped to the defense of Laxmikant Kattimani after the goalkeeper was guilty of letting Chennaiyin FC get back two goals but the Gaurs still prevailed by a 2-3 scoreline in their Indian Super League (ISL) season four opener.







Kattimani spilled the ball from Inigo Calderon's freekick after FC Goa led by three goals for the first seventy minutes. Also in the 83rd minute, he brought down Jeje Lalpekhlua inside the box and Raphael Augusto converted from the spot to bring the difference back to just one goal.







"To me, Kattimani is the best goalkeeper in th league, with respect to other custodians. Goalkeepers are always highlighted for mistakes because they are in the spotlight," declared Lobera.







The Spaniard expressed his views after lodging the first three points of the season in Chennai. "The first half was exactly what we wanted and we'll use the second-half as a lesson to improve. We took our opportunities well in the first half and we gave them opportunities to get in the game in the second half. The goals we conceded were little errors and in general we can improve."







"I like the personality of my players. Despite errors, they followed my system. When you play a game like this, you are taking risks. In the first half, such risks went well for us."







He added, "We expanded the field and moved the ball around well. In the second, we committed errors that meant we lost confidence and conceded goals. Even then, the players had great personality and kept playing my system instead of kicking the ball away."







After two goalless draws in the first two games, Ferras Corominas opened the scoring for FC Goa and the season in the 25th minute. Manuel Lanzarote and Mandar Rao Dessai joined the party to make it 0-3 in favour of the visiting side at the break.

