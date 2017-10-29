ISL 2017: FC Goa' results in pre-season

FC Goa returned to India after playing five friendly fixtures of which they won three and lost two...

FC Goa travelled to Spain for their pre-season preparations ahead of the fourth season of Indian Super League. They returned to India after playing five friendly fixtures of which they won three and lost two.

Sergio Lobera's Gaurs have roped in midfielders such as Manuel Arana, Manuel Lanzorate and Edu Bedia for the season that starts on November 17.

FC Goa in Spain Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 13/10/2017 FC Cartagena 1-4 Loss 2 17/10/2017 Real Murcia CF 1-2 Loss 3 20/10/2017 Deportiva Minera 3-0 Win 4 24/10/2017 CD Algar Deportivo 3-1 Win 5 26/10/2017 FC Cartagena B 4-2 Win

FC Goa will kick-off their ISL season when they travel to Chennai to lock horns against Chennaiyin FC at the JLN Stadium on November 19.