ISL 2017: FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera wants to play entertaining football

FC Goa kicked off their ISL 2017 campaign with a 3-2 win over Chennaiyin FC last week. It was an impressive performance for Sergio Lobera's man away from home. They were up by three goals but conceded two in the second half.

Now they travel to Mumbai to take on Alexandre Guimaraes' Mumbai City FC tomorrow. On asked asked about last match's performance and how he is preparing to face Mumbai at their home, Lobera said, "We had a very good start in the last game, but in football living in the past will not get you anywhere so we are focused on next game."

Lobera confirmed that they have only one injury concern and that is Adrian Colunga. "The only injury we have is Adrian Colunga. He unfortunately failed to recover from the injury that he was carrying last week. Beyond that the team remains the same from last week. The same players have been called up for this encounter," said the Spanish coach.

Even though Mumbai conceded two goals in their first match against Bengaluru FC, they have a good defensive unit otherwise. On playing agains Mumbai's defence, Lobera opined, When a team wants to perform and has to perform well they have to stick to their idea and their own methodology. So tomorrow when we play we will stick to the same ideas and tatics we are working on for the past three months and that is the whole idea for tomorrow’s game."

FC Goa played quality and eye-catching football against Chennaiyin FC. On asked about the team's style tomorrow, Lobera said, "The primary idea is to entertain the fans, not only our fans but everyone who is watching the tournament. Last week there were several matches which were exciting and for us we work towards ensuring that our fans are happy."

Goa had conceded two late goals against Chennaiyin which almost spoiled their party. On how is going counter his defensive woes, the FC Goa boss replied, "When a team attacks, you have to take risks. We make sure we keep attacking that is what happened in last match. In the last game we ended up conceding two goals but we also had several chances to extend the score line. The game ended in 2-3 and it felt like it was a close game. Ultimately the three points matter and we got the three points."

On asked if he is focusing on any particular Mumbai player, the manager said, "What I believe in is every time I face a team I do not look at them as individuals but I look at them as a team. I think a team wins the league rather than a collection of individuals. Our game plan is always related to a team and not individuals. We have specific plans for specific individuals."