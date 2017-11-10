ISL 2017: FC Goa squad analysis - A strong brew of Goan and Spanish talent gives reasons to be excited about the Gaurs

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

With just over a week to go to kick-off for the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Goal continues to cast an eye on the strengths and weaknesses of the 10 squads up for contention.

Up next are the runners-up of the second edition, FC Goa, who are coming in to the new season after a disastrous run in 2016 which saw them end up with the wooden spoon.

After legendary Brazilian coach Zico was shown the door last season, Spaniard Sergio Lobera will be in-charge of the Gaurs for the upcoming edition.

Having picked up some exciting Indian talent in the form of Pronay Halder, Narayan Das and Brandon Fernandes in the players draft, Goa have shored up their overseas department after roping in the likes of Ferran Corominas, Manuel Lanzarote and Bruno Pinheiro.

Goa have also done well to retain goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani and winger Mandar Rao Dessai from the previous edition to ensue some sense of continuity in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Bruno Colaco and Naveen Kumar.

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Bruno Pinheiro, Chinglensana Singh, Jovel Martins, Mohamed Ali, Narayan Das, Seriton Fernandes and Sergio Marin.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Anthony D’Souza, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Mandar Rao, Manuel Arana, Manuel Lanzarote, Mohammad Yasir, Pratesh Shirodkar and Pronay Halder.

Forwards: Adrian Colunga, Ferran Corominas, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh

Strengths

Having started his footballing education at La Masia, Spanish winger cum attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzarote is already proving to be an astute buy for Lobera. Having plied his trade in the Spanish leagues for the majority of his career, the Catalonian bring with him a potent goal threat.