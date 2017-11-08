ISL 2017: FC Goa to unveil squad before Mohun Bagan friendly

FC Goa had an injury-free pre-season in Spain before returning to Goa for their final leg of preparations before the start of the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

After three seasons under the tutelage of Brazil legend Zico, the Gaurs have adopted a Spanish avatar under head coach Sergio Lobera this season. The change in coach has also seen the majority of foreigners hailing from Spain instead of Brazil which was the case until last year.

FC Goa have registered six players from Spain, besides one Portuguese and the other from Morocco to complete the tally of eight overseas players.

However, despite the entire squad getting playing time during their tour to Spain, only three foreigners - Bruno Pinheiro, Ahmed Jahouh and Manuel Lanzarote - were fielded in the 1-2 loss against East Bengal on Friday in which Manvir Singh scored a consolation goal. And although Sergio Juste (Chechi) and Edu Bedia were named among the substitutes, it was expected that the duo were unlikely to be fielded.

