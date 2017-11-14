ISL 2017: FC Pune City’s Ranko Popovic - There is a long break before the ISL starts

FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic raised a pertinent question about Indian football’s calendar. He mentioned that the long break for the players before the Indian Super League (ISL) begins isn’t ideal.

The I-League ended back in April last year and the Indian footballers haven’t had competitive football action for the last six months or so.

“I’m positively surprised with the talent and organization here. What is a matter of concern is the break from which they come back to play ISL as it’s a long one. It’s normal here but for me it’s not because in Europe you may have about a month long break.

“But I’ve to adapt myself to the circumstances and work around the guys accordingly. The good part is that there is big space for development and the players are eager to learn so it’s good. We are here to help all the players in a way that eventually it also helps to raise the level of football in India,” said the 50-year-old.

The Orange and Purple outfit haven’t made it into the knockout stages even once in three seasons. Popovic’s immediate task would be to ensure that they make the cut this time around.

Ranko Popovic - Cerezo Osaka More