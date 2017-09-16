ISL 2017: FC Pune City to sign Sarthak Golui on loan from Mohun Bagan

The Stallions have agreed terms with the promising young defender, who had represented India U-23 last month.

Indian Super League franchise FC Pune City have agreed terms with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan to sign 19-year old defender Sarthak Golui on loan.

"We have decided to loan him out. He will, hence, not be a part of the I-League squad," Debasish Dutta, a senior offical of the club, told Goal on Saturday evening.

The central defender, who hails from a small town named Belanagar in West Bengal, has been part of the Mohun Bagan squad for the last three seasons. He had to spend time mainly on the reserve bench, as head coach Sanjoy Sen considered him as an option for right-back - a position which was reserved for India international Pritam Kotal.

Sarthak got his primary lessons in football from his father before joining Bally AC - a club that has produced the likes of former Indian Olympics team captain Samar (Badru) Banerjee and Satyajit Chatterjee, However, he later moved to Uttarpara and is one of the most prominent names to have come out of the academy of Bastab Roy, who is now a part of the Atletico de Kolkata coaching staff.

The towering defender had played a couple of matches for the Mariners in the Calcutta Football League (CFL), so it's still not clear why the club decided to release him. Apart from newcomer Arijit Bagui who is the first choice right-back, they also have experienced Debabrata Roy and Abhishek Das in the squad.

"See, Sarthak is still taking part in our practice sessions. So, unless the club makes any official announcement about the move, I can't talk about it," Shankarlal Chakraborty, the interim head coach of the club, told when quizzed about the move.

Pune have signed a number of high-profile foreigners including Marcelino, Emiliano Alfaro, Jonatan Lucca and Marcos Tebar but don't have a single member of the current India national team. The club yesterday announced parting ways with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas yesterday, which means former Bengaluru FC assistant coach Pradhyum Reddy is looking after the transfer dealings at the moment.