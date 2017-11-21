ISL 2017: FC Pune City vs. Delhi Dynamos - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Serbian coach Ranko Popovic's Pune side look to set things straight this campaign after failing to reach the knockout stages of the tournament in the previous three editions. The Stallions will get their season underway when they host the Delhi Dynamos at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in the only game to be held this Wednesday.

The two teams had contrasting campaigns last season with the inconsistent Pune finishing sixth in the table whereas Delhi Dynamos ended in third place and qualified for the knockout round of the tournament. Dynamos eventually lost to Kerala Blasters on penalties in the semi-final clash.

With new coaches and revamped squads on board, both teams will hope for a positive start to their 2017-18 season.

Game FC Pune City vs. Delhi Dynamos Date Wednesday, November 22 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

