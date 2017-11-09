ISL 2017: Fixtures moving to weekend prime-time a risk worth taking?

The fourth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is about to dawn on an expectant Indian football fraternity later this month. In what has been a landmark year so far for the sport in the country which has just hosted the FIFA U17 World Cup and seen its national team do ever so well, the ISL is set to be the tonic that keeps the spirits high.

This time around, the IMG-Reliance backed league is coming in a bigger and glitzier avatar. It is no more the eight-team affair we have seen in the preceding three years. The introduction of Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC into the league has already left fans drooling at the prospect of seeing how a longer and more structured league pans out.

But perhaps the most curious among the changes is the fact that the ISL fixtures, which will play out over a period of four months, have largely moved to prime-time slots. The matches, which used to be held throughout the week in the previous editions, will now not be held on Mondays and Tuesdays. Moreover, Saturdays and Sundays are set to host doubleheaders with the games starting at 5:30 pm and 8:00 pm IST.

This is a bold and interesting move from the ISL organisers. With the league running over an extended period of time, this would mean a direct clash with European football games as far as TV ratings and stadium attendances are concerned. Although the ISL games have clashed with European fixtures in the previous three editions, the games used to start at 7:00 pm and the league never ran beyond two and a half seasons.

Now, it is four months long and is expected to be even longer next season onwards, which would mean the games would predominantly be played on the weekends only.

We all know India has an avid fan base which is hooked to the top European leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga etc. It is a very common thing in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore to see fans religiously congregate in pubs and cafes to watch the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid or Barcelona play their matches.