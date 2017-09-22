ISL 2017: Foreign players signed by each club

On Friday, the full schedule of Indian Super League's upcoming season was released. With the tournament just two months away, the buzz around India's much-decorated contest is building up.

This year, the league will witness ten teams competing for the title with Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC being the latest additions to the league. Ahead of the IMG R-owned competition's commencement, Goal takes a look at the foreign signings undergone at every outfit.

1) ATK

Gaffer Teddy Sherringham recruited foreigners among which Irishman Robbie Keane stole the limelight. Apart from the ex-LA Galaxy striker, Manchester United academy graduate Tim Thorpe and former Bolton Wanderers' goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen were also roped in by the Bengal Tigers.

2) BENGALURU FC

Albert Roca brought in his Spanish flavour at the club in the transfer window having signed as many as five Spaniards. Englishman John Johnson and central defender Juanan, who were already a part of The Blues last season, will continue serving them this year too.

3) CHENNAIYIN FC

After failing to qualify for the semi-finale in the last chapter of the tournament, the Marina Machans will look to improve their performance this year. Having signed former Valencia medio Jaime Gavilan and ex-Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Inigo Calderon, the John Gregory-managed side looks set to make a mark.

