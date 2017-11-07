ISL 2017: Increased competition and league window means teams will have to reconfigure strategies

The fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see two new entrants take the fray in the form of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. With the total number of teams in the league now up to 10, the ISL looks more formidable than it has ever been in its short history.

Accompanying the increase in franchises is the widening of the league window to four months, a welcome change from the miniscule two-and-a-half-month windows used in the previous three editions.

While the first three editions of the league had 61 matches each, the upcoming season will see a huge jump in that aspect with 95 games spread out over five months.

With the change in the length of the league window coupled with the increase in the total number of fixtures, strategies which teams employed to ensure progression into the last four might just fall obsolete.

When ATK triumphed over Kerala Blasters at the Dr. DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai in the final of the inaugural edition, they had provided a fairy-tale finish to an otherwise unspectacular campaign.

The Kolkata outfit started the season in blistering fashion securing three wins and a draw in its opening four games. By matchday 4, the Antonio Lopez Habas led side had amassed 10 points out of a possible 12 to sit comfortably on top of the ISL table.