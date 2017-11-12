ISL 2017: Jamshedpur FC's Steve Coppell - 'Kerala is a hotbed for football'

Steve Coppell, the head coach of Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC, was nostalgic while speaking about his stint with Kerala Blasters last season at the ISL Media Day held in Kolkata on Sunday. But he was quick to remind everyone that he will be on the other side this time around and hopes football wins when his side takes on Blasters on the second match day.

"It won't be bittersweet. It will be sweet-sweet. Always good to go back to Kerala. It's a hotbed for football and they appreciate football. I hope on the night football wins but I am on the other side," said Coppell.

He accepts that working with Jamshedpur FC is a challenge but at the same time he has the chance to create history with a debut side, which is why he agreed to come on board.

"There were rumours two new teams would join from this edition. Tata and Jamshedpur will be a healthy addition. When I spoke to them I felt it will be a massive challenge to start something new. It will be history whatever Jamshedpur FC does. That attracted me to come back. "

