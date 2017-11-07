ISL 2017: Jamshedpur FC results in pre-season

With the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) set to kick-off on 17th November, the various franchises have been busy fine-tuning their preparations for the league with pre-season friendly ties.

New entrants Jamshedpur FC, owned by the Tata Group appointed former Kerala Blasters head coach Steve Coppell to lead their debut conquest in the ISL. The former Manchester United winger brought with him his assistant coach from this old club in the form of Ishfaq Ahmed.





The Jharkhand-based side started their pre-season training camp in Jamshedpur from the first week of October and embarked on a fortnight-long trip to Thailand thereafter.



Against JL Chiang Mai United FC in their very first match, Jamshedpur won by the closest of margins as former NorthEast United youngster Jerry Mawihmingthanga found himself on the scoresheet.