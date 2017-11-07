ISL 2017: Jamshedpur FC results in pre-season
With the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) set to kick-off on 17th November, the various franchises have been busy fine-tuning their preparations for the league with pre-season friendly ties.
New entrants Jamshedpur FC, owned by the Tata Group appointed former Kerala Blasters head coach Steve Coppell to lead their debut conquest in the ISL. The former Manchester United winger brought with him his assistant coach from this old club in the form of Ishfaq Ahmed.
The Jharkhand-based side started their pre-season training camp in Jamshedpur from the first week of October and embarked on a fortnight-long trip to Thailand thereafter.
Against JL Chiang Mai United FC in their very first match, Jamshedpur won by the closest of margins as former NorthEast United youngster Jerry Mawihmingthanga found himself on the scoresheet.
|Jamshedpur FC Pre-season in Thailand
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|1
|15 October
|JL Chiang Mai United FC
|0-1
|Won
|2
|18 October
|Chiangmai FC
|1-2
|Won
|3
|23 October
|Bangkok United
|2-3
|Won
|4
|25 October
|Pattaya United
|3-0
|Lost
|5
|29 October
|BEC Tero Sasana FC
|1-2
|Won
Mehtab Hossain (36') and Sameegh Doutie (66') hit the net in the next game in a 2-1 result for Jamshedpur. Bangkok United gave them a tough time but the ISL newbies overcame the challenge thanks to Ashim Biswas' (90') late winner after Sameegh Doutie (2') and Trindade Goncalves (13') had Jamshedpur in a comfortable position in the first half.
The only loss of the tour came at the hands of Pattaya United who emerged winners pretty convincingly. However, Coppell's men redeemed confidence in their last game of the Thailand leg by beating BEC Tero Sasana 2-1. Farukh Choudhary (63') and Ashim Biswas (71') scored against the team which was beaten by Indian side East Bengal 3-1 in the final of the 2003 ASEAN Club Championship in Indonesia.
The team returned to the country on the first day of November and carried out a couple of training sessions at the Salt Lake Stadium practice grounds in Kolkata before they departed for Jamshedpur.
|Jamshedpur FC Pre-season in India
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|1
|6 November
|Tata Steel FC
|8-0
|Won
|2
|9 November
|East Bengal
|TBA
|TBA
It was a one-sided affair when they took on sister side Tata Steel FC at the Tata Football Academy (TFA) ground. Made up mostly of amateurs, the difference in quality showed as Jamshedpur FC ran riot with an 8-0 result. Trindade Goncalves (16' 18'), Izu Azuka (27' 37') and Farukh Choudhary (75' 90') registered braces. Kervens Belfort (24') and Souvik Chakraborti (86') also joined the party.
Jamshedpur play their next friendly against I-League's East Bengal at their home ground on Thursday, marking the return of midfield general Mehtab Hossain to face his old club where he spent a decade.