ISL 2017: João de Deus - NorthEast United FC will have the topscorer of the league

NorthEast United FC manager João de Deus has made a brave prediction ahead of his team's second game of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.

Speaking about his team's goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in their first game of the season, De Deus claimed that he wasn't worried about his team's attack and that the league's top scorer would come from his team ultimately!

"About the previous game (against Jamshedpur FC), we did not score," he told reporters at the pre-match press conference. "The first thing is that it is a problem if you don't create chances. But we had a lot of chances and so it is not a problem.

Joao de Deus More

"We know how to improve. I'm not worried at all that we did not score. I know that at the end of the league, we will have the top goalscorer in the league. I'm not worried at all."