ISL 2017: John Gregory pleased with cleansheet against NorthEast United

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory was happy to see his side cruise to a 3-0 win over NorthEast United FC and stressed the importance of maintaining clean sheets over the course of the season.

"I probably took more pleasure from not conceding today. It was a great result. But we need to keep clean sheets every week. The best teams who do this are teams who keep clean sheets.

Defensively, our boys were brilliant."

After succumbing to a 3-2 defeat in the hands of FC Goa in the first game of the season, the Chennai squad made sure they made no defensive errors in their first home game of the season.

"It was important we did not take any risks and I spoke to my boys and asked them to focus on defending. We wanted to not concede in the first 20 minutes of the second half. It was very important. The boys who came on had the chance to impress everybody and they did that." said the Englishman.

Gregory lauded the performance of the Brazilian midfielder, Raphael Augusto who apparently wasn't completely fit when he took to the field.

"He (Raphael Augusto) took off a strapping after about 15-20 minutes on his knee. He has been battling with an injury. He was only 80-85% fit It was an outstanding contribution from him and he got into encouraging positions. He was phenomenal. We also could give him some rest as well. He is an outstanding player. It is down to myself to get the best out of him. You

have to give him space and freedom." he said.

