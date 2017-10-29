ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters' results in pre-season

Kerala Blasters trained at the Marbella Football Centre in Spain, where they played a total of four pre-season games...

Kerala Blasters chose Spain as their pre-season destination ahead of the fourth season of Indian Super League. The team started training at Marbella Football Centre from October 1 and ended their pre-season camp on October 27, having played a total of four games against Spanish opponents.

The Kerala-based side have undergone a complete revamp of their technical and playing staff. With former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen and his team of coaching staff at the helm, the club have roped in former Red Devils stars Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown.

Kerala Blasters in Spain Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 11/10/2017 Athletic Coin 1-0 Win 2 18/10/2017 Juventud Torremolinos 1-1 Draw 3 23/10/2017 Real Balompedica Linense 2-0 Win 4 26/10/2017 Marbella FC 0-3 Loss

The Yellow Army played four pre-season games, of which they won two. Interestingly, no details (except the final score) of any of the games were shared on social media.

The players will now join for training in India next week ahead of their tournament opener against arch-rivals ATK in Kolkata on November 17.