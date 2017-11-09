ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters-bound Keziron Kizito sorts out contract issues with AFC Leopards

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters are looking to sign Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito for the fourth edition of the tournament that kicks off on November 17. The former Vipers player was part of the pre-season squad which trained at the Marbella Football Centre in October.

The Uganda-born player was still under contract with Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards and the Kenyan club's chairman Dan Mule has confirmed to Goal that the club has agreed to release the player as early as next week.

"We are in agreement with him (Kizito); the club is going to get Sh 1million from the deal and other benefits as well. We decided against taking a disciplinary action against him because it was not going to benefit the team.

"Most of the paperwork concerning the transfer of the player will be completed next week. We have no problem with him at all and the doors are open for him suppose he decides to come back again," said Mule.

It is highly unlikely that Kizito put pen to paper with Blasters already following AFC Leopards chairman's revelation earlier that the player was still under contract with the Kenyan club. However, Kerala Blasters can reach an agreement with the player and the club on a move in January, when the transfer window re-opens. The only chance for Kizito to play for the Yellow Army before January was if the club signed and registered the player before the end of the previous transfer window which ended in August.

Goal's attempts to speak to Kerala Blasters CEO Varun Tripuraneni and assistant coach Thangboi Singto were in vain. The article will be updated as and when they respond.