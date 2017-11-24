ISL 2017: Kervens Belfort - Kochi is my home, Kerala is my family

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

Kervens Belfort was adored by the supporters during his stint with Kerala Blasters and he has nothing but good words for the people who wanted him back at the club before he put pen to paper with Indian Super League (ISL) new entrants Jamshedpur FC.

Speaking exclusively to Goal before the much-awaited clash against his former employers, Belfort spoke about how difficult it was for him to not sign for Kerala Blasters.

"I'm happy to come back. Kochi is my home, Kerala is my family. It was difficult for me. I didn't accept the negotiation [from Kerala Blasters]. Then Steve Coppel and Ishfaq called me."

The 25-year-old Haitian is also open to a return to Kerala Blasters next season.

"If they make a good negotiation, no problem"

