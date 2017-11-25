ISL 2017: Lacklustre Kerala Blasters escape with a point against Jamshedpur FC

Johan Cruyff once said that if you have the ball you must make the field as big as possible, and if you don’t have the ball you must make it as small as possible. This was the crux of Cruyff's footballing philosophy, which has made its way into the coaching manual of most modern managers in world football. Rene Meulensteen also hails from the same country as Johan Cruyff, and 'seemingly' subscribes to the Cruyff school of thought.

Meulensteen's boys had the ball for the bulk of the match, they made the field as big as possible by making full use of the width of the pitch but were clueless with the ball as they raided Jamshedpur's defence. Rino Anto and Lalruatthara were sticking to the sidelines and joined in every possible attack that germinated from the flanks.

Even the two centre-backs Sandesh Jhingan and Nemanja Lakic Pesic were 50-60 yards apart, as Arata Izumi along with Courage Pekuson was given the responsibility to break up play and shield the back two. Steve Coppell figured out the danger and Jamshedpur's Kervens Belfort had to track back deep into the defensive third to keep a check on Rino Anto's decisive forward runs.

When a team tries to operate using the flanks, one would expect a heavy downpour of crosses inside the box, or the wingers would cut inside and bombard the goalie with relentless shots on goal. The men in yellow had only 11 crosses in the span of 90 minutes and managed only two shots on target. The stellar forward line of Ian Hume, Dimitar Berbatov and CK Vineeth lacked the creative impetus and seldom there was any imagination in their onslaughts on Jamshedpur's fortress guarded efficiently by Anas Edathodika and skipper Tiri.

The fans were expecting a number of duels on the pitch as crowd favourite Kerala boy Anas went up against Berbatov whereas Sandesh Jhingan had to deal with Jamshedpur hitman Belfort. Unfortunately, the yellow sea of fans had to go home disheartened as their favourite team meted out another goalless stalemate.