ISL 2017: Lobera is wrong - Kattimani far from being the best in India

The signs were there for all to see. After taking a 3-0 lead against Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa allowed the Super Machans to stage a comeback with Laxmikant Kattimani being at fault for both goals. However, coach Sergio Lobera came to his defence and stated that the FC Goa is the best goalkeeper in India!

Such bombastic statements are often made in order to show the player and the coach still trusts his abilities or probably a complete disregard to those watching football in India.

FC Goa’s chink in the armour was once again exposed by Mumbai which allowed them to pick three crucial points in what was their first home game. However, Lobera remained defiant and once again reiterated the same narrative.

Probably, one does feel sympathetic towards him as Kattimani is the best goalkeeper he has in his squad as opposed to in India. What’s worse is that they cannot even sign players to avert this crisis. The blame certainly has to be borne by the technical team at the club for not having thought of this.

