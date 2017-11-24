ISL 2017: Mehtab Hossain - I wanted to come to Kerala Blasters this year

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

Mehtab Hossain played a vital role in midfield for Kerala Blasters under Steve Coppell as they stormed into the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) last year. In an interview exclusively to Goal, the 32-year-old defensive midfield linchpin expressed his frustration at the draft system for Indian players.

Mehtab Hossain wanted a Kerala Blasters return but the club's decision to retain Sandesh Jhingan and CK VIneeth meant that the former East Bengal man was picked up by ISL new entrants Jamshedpur FC at the player draft held in July.

"The problem is very bad rules like the draft. Any team can pick you. I wanted to come [to Kerala Blasters] this year also."

"The Kerala Blasters owner talked to me. They wanted to retain me and Sandesh or me and Vineeth. They then decided to retain Vineeth and Sandesh. Because they didn't have an option. Vineeth is from Kerala and Sandesh is the backbone of the defence."

