ISL 2017: Missing Atletico Madrid already? ATK ship four goals for the first time ever!

After being humbled by FC Pune City on Sunday in Kolkata, two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have seen themselves on the wrong end of an unwanted statistic. Brazilian attacker Marcelinho netted a brace while Rohit Kumar and Emiliano Alfaro also netted, with Bipin Kumar grabbing the lone goal for the home team.

While the margin of loss was just three goals, the 4-1 loss inflicted on Teddy Sheringham's side was the first time that the Kolkata franchise have conceded four goals in the league.

In the previous three seasons, ATK had a marked Spanish influence courtesy of their partnership with LaLiga club Atletico Madrid.

Just like Diego Simeone's side, ATK had established themselves as a team very hard to beat with a very frugal defence that has seen them reach the ISL playoffs in every season so far, with them going all the way in two of them.

