ISL 2017: Mumbai City’s Alexandre Guimaraes on Sunil Chhetri’s absence - We have Balwant Singh now

Alexandre Guimaraes mentioned that he was aware of Sunil Chhetri’s decision to stay with Bengaluru FC as one of their retained players. He acknowledged that while they shall certainly miss his services, in Balwant Singh they have another top notch striker who is in-form going into the season.

“Of course Chhetri missing is a big deal, but I knew he’d chosen to be there in Bengaluru and we had to move forward. We were lucky in the draft with Balwant and we were satisfied with him. I’m happy to have Balwant and I was happy to be with Sunil. It’s the national team’s headache now on who will start in the team,” said the 58-year-old.

He expressed his delight to be afforded another chance by Mumbai City FC management to guide them a step further and win the ISL title. This is in fact the very first time that the club has extended or renewed the contract of a coach in their short history.

“I’m glad to be in Mumbai. When you have a good experience, time and a board which gives you want to compete well alongside good fans and of course a group of players who believe what you are proposing to them, then my decision was easy. It was a very easy answer when I received the invitation to come back to Mumbai. I’m here back to do the best we can and win the championship for Mumbai,” he announced.

Mumbai retained the services of Amrinder Singh and Sehnaj Singh from last term before the ISL draft and Guimaraes was asked to share his thoughts on the same.

“When I talked to my CEO (Indranil Das Blah, I mentioned that we need to keep the core players that helped us to be very strong defensively. They understood that and that’s why, with the nice experience they had altogether, the players came back again.”

Guimaraes opined that with the kind of players he has at his disposal, Mumbai City FC can alter their style of play depending on a particular situation.