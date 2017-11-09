ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC owner Ranbir Kapoor - 'AFC recognition for ISL a healthy development for Indian football'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest names when it comes to Bollywood films but the superstar also is a huge football fan. Not only is he the owner of Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC, he is also a part of the celebrity football series which pits Bollywood stars against Indian cricket stars.

The 35-year-old is thoroughly enjoying his responsibility as a club owner despite his busy film career and is hell-bent on making Mumbai City FC the most professional outfit in Asia within five years.

Speaking to Goal in an exclusive chat, Ranbir outlined his vision.

"The vision has always been to make Mumbai City FC the most professional club in Asia. I believe that we are well on our way. Be it the players or the technical staff, everyone associated with the club across all three seasons have been very happy and I hope that continues. In five years from now, I hope the club is well on its way to becoming a torch-bearer for Indian football."

The ISL is only entering its fourth year of existence but the popular league has already gained Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recognition with the victors able to represent the country in the AFC Cup play-offs. Ranbir is elated at the development and has hailed it as a game-changer for Indian football.

"It was something we were hoping for. You cannot be a great club until you play in the biggest tournaments in the region. I am pleasantly surprised that the AFC recognition has come so early into the ISL. It is a nascent and evolving league in a complicated football eco-system and it’s heartening to see the progress the league has made in such a short span of time.

"The AFC recognition is a healthy development for not just the clubs but for Indian football as well."