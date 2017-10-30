ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC's results in pre-season

Mumbai City FC have played five friendly matches in Spain so far as a part of their pre-season ahead of ISL 4.....

Following the trend of FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC also visited Spain for their pre-season ahead of the brand new season of the Indian Super League (ISL), which starts from November 17th.

The franchise has retained coach Alexandre Guimaraes, under whom the team reached the semi-final stage last season. Mumbai had to let go a host of star players this season which includes Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, Uruguayan forward Diego Forlan who was their marquee player and Haitian international Sony Norde.

India international Balwant Singh, goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya and several other reputed Indian players have joined the ranks this season through the ISL draft.

Mumbai City FC in Spain Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 13/10/2017 UE Gandia 3-0 Win 2 16/10/2017 CD Castellon 2-1 Win 3 18/10/2017 CD Alcoyano NA NA 4 21/10/2017 UD Alzira 3-1 Win 5 27/10/2017 Levante UD 'B' 2-2 Draw

Mumbai have so far played five matches in Spain and are yet to taste defeat. Their pre-season journey began with a 3-0 win over UE Gandia. The form continued against CD Castellon as they picked up a comfortable 2-1 win. They played their fifth match against La Liga's Levante UD's reserve side Atletico Levante UD who plies their trade in the Segunda Division B. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Unfortunately, we do not have any record of Mumbai's third game against CD Alcoyano as the result was not updated by the club.

Mumbai City FC will kick-off their ISL season when they travel to Bengaluru to lock horns against ISL debutants Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on November