ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Mumbai City FC will host Sergio Lobero's FC Goa in their first home game on November 25th. The Islanders head into this fixture having lost to ISL debutants Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium while The Gaurs fly to the bustling city of Mumbai after a 3-2 win over Abhishek Bachchan's Chennaiyin FC.

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Indian Super League (ISL). The games will be telecasted with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.





Alexandre Guimaraes' Mumbai side is likely to line up in a 4-4-2 shape with the backline comprising skipper Lucian Goian and Brazilian Marcio Rosario at the heart of the defence. Fullbacks Mehrajuddin Wadoo and Raju Gaikwad would guard either sides of defence while 28-year-old Sanju Pradhan and former FC Goa player Sahil Tavora would operate on the wings. Prolific forward Balwant Singh will lead the attack accompanied by 31-year-old Everton Santos.



Injured - Leo Costa

Doubtful - None

Key Players - Emana Achille, Balwant Singh, Lucian Goian







FC Goa possible XI vs Mumbai City FC (Away) More

Sergio Lobero is likely to opt a 4-2-3-1 formation for his troops which will see captain Laxmikant Kattimani between the sticks. Local boy Seriton Fernandes and Indian's first choice left-back Narayan Das will perform in their primary positions with Mohammed Ali and Bruno Pinheiro operating in the centre. The attack will see Brandon Fernandes and Mandar Rao Dessai take to the wings with ex-Real Zaragoza medio Manuel Lanzarote playing in the centre of the mid-berth. Spain-bornFerran Corominas will be the poacher for The Gaurs, playing as the lone striker.



Injured - Adrian Colunga

Doubtful - None

Key Players - Ferran Corominas, Manuel Lanzarote, Mandar Rao Dessai

GAME PREVIEW

FC Goa players during a training session More

The last time the two teams from the western part of the country met was in the month of November 2016. The match ended in a goalless draw however records show that it is FC Goa who have dominated the results in their previous meetings with Mumbai City FC. The Gaurs have fallen prey to The Islanders just once- 2-0 defeat at Mumbai’s fortress in October 2015.

On Saturday, the Laxmikant Kattimani-captained side will look to extend their impressive record and considering the attacking character shown by them in their opening fixture, the onus will be on the visitors to grab the three points. Fast, fluid and creative; Sergio Lobero’s troops have been excellent in their playmaking and finishing; hereby cautioning Alexandre Guimaraes’ defensive forces to be ready for a rough day at the field.

On the other hand, the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned outfit will have the advantage of playing on home soil and are also likely to witness the inclusion of star striker Balwant Singh in the starting XI, who had been on a sparkling run for the Indian national team. With all players up for selection barring Brazilian Leo Costa, coach Alexandre Guimaraes will put up a more effective squad, having learnt from the errors at the Sree Kanteerava.

As many as ten goals have been witnessed in the clash between these two outfits so far, will the away team add more to the tally or will the hosts restrict the Goans with their defensive display?