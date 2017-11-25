ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Goa - Super sub Thiago Dos Santos seals first win for The Islanders

Mumbai had the best start to their home fixtures as an 88th minute goal from Thiago Dos Santos clinched three points for Alexandre Guimaraes and co.

Mumbai City grabbed their first win of the season against FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday. In a game marred by poor refereeing and goalkeeping, Everton Santos and Thiago Santos scored for the Islanders whereas Arana scored the solitary goal for the Gaurs.

The Islanders lined up in a 4-4-2 shape which saw the return of Balwant Singh in the attack as winger Sahil Tavora was demoted to the bench. Cameroonian Emana Achille was introduced in the team in the absence of Leo Costa who was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Sergio Lobera named a side which kick-started the match in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Chinglensana Singh Konsham replacing Bruno Pinheiro in the centre of defense and Arana Rodriguez coming in for Brandon Fernandes.

The first real chance of the match came in the 15th minute when Ferran Corominas released a cross from the left-wing for Manuel Lanzarote, who was waiting for the delivery inside the Mumbai City FC box. However, before the ball could reach the Spanish striker, Gerson Vieira jumped high and cleared the danger through his head.

Just seven minutes later, the visitors nearly conceded an own goal. An onrushing Balwant Singh was fed the ball at his feet centrally and the Indian international laid it off for the 35-year-old Emana Achille up-front. FC Goa’s right-back Seriton Fernandes put in a slide to clear the danger but his clearance reached the goalpost. However, it struck the inside of the post and rolled out of danger.

Despite the low ball possession maintained by The Islanders, the troops in blue tested the Goan defensive during crucial moments. Around the half-hour mark, Emana Achille’s through-ball to Balwant Singh saw the latter take a shot at the target from inside the FC Goa box; however, the former Mohun Bagan forward’s left-footed delivery hit the net.