ISL 2017: Mumbai City squad analysis - Experienced foreign contingent offers hope for Islanders

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @niktheblue94 on Twitter

With just less than a week to go before the Indian Super League (ISL) fever takes over the country, Goal has been analysing the squads put together by all the teams.

Up next are Mumbai City FC who with the familiar figure of Brazil-born Alexandre Guimaraes in the dug-out, will be trying to get past the finish line following a semi-final exist in last year's ISL.

The Islanders topped the league table last year with 23 points on board but faced elimination at the hands of ATK in the semi-final. This time around, like all the other teams, they have a new-look squad. They have not only roped in Indian players like Balwant Singh, Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya and Abinash Ruidas but also managed to gain the signatures of foreigners like skipper Lucian Goian, Everton Santos, Achille Emana and Rafa Jorda.

The Mumbai City FC squad in full:

Goalkeepers : Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Kunal Sawant.

Defenders : Lucian Goian, Marcio Rosario, Gerson Vieira, Raju Gaikwad, Davinder Singh, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Aiborlang Khongjee, Biswajit Saha, Lalchhawnkima.

Midfielders : Thiago Santos, Léo Costa, Achille Emaná, Sehnaj Singh, Rakesh Oram, Zakeer Mundampara, Sahil Tavora, Abhinas Ruidas, Sanju Pradhan.

Forwards : Rafa Jorda, Everton Santos,Pranjal Bhumij, Balwant Singh.

Strengths

Mumbai City has the best set of goalkeepers going into the fourth edition of ISL. Amrinder Singh and Arindam Bhattacharya both have safe pair of hands and it won't be easy to score against either of them. Kunal Sawant is an able third-choice for the side and goalkeeping is one aspect of the game that Alexandre Guimaraes won't be concerned about.

In Lucian Goian and Gerson Veira, Mumbai City have two experienced defensive options coming back into the squad after their stint last season. They know the club and the coach and will be highly influential in keeping cleansheets throughout the season with assistance from two good goalies behind them.